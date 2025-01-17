Apple Releases 3rd Beta of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS 15.3

Apple has seeded the third beta version of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS 15.3 (Sequoia) to developers for testing. This round of betas comes approximately 10 days after the second beta was released on January 7, 2025. The new builds, numbered 22D5055b for iOS and iPadOS and 24D5055b for macOS, are currently available only to registered developers through the Apple Developer Center or as over-the-air updates.

These beta releases focus on bug fixes, performance improvements, and refinement of existing features. No major new features have been announced for these updates.

Other improvements include updated Camera Control icons for Dark Mode and a fix for the Calculator app, restoring the ability to repeat math operations, which was removed in iOS 18. The public release of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS 15.3 is expected to occur in late January or early February 2025.

As with all beta software, these versions may contain bugs and are not recommended for use on primary devices.