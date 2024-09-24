Apple Releases Beta Updates for 3 AI Platforms and 3 Non AI

Apple has released new beta updates for its operating systems, with a focus on the upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.1, iOS 18.1, and iPadOS 18.1 releases scheduled for October. These updates primarily include refinements to Apple Intelligence features and bug fixes.

AI-Focused Platforms

– macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 5

– iOS 18.1 beta 5

– iPadOS 18.1 beta 5

These platforms have undergone longer beta cycles and are now in their fifth beta version. At this stage, the focus is mostly on bug fixes and overall stability improvements rather than introducing new features.

Here is what to expect from iOS 18.1:

Expected release: Mid-October 2024

Apple Intelligence

Initial Apple Intelligence support

Writing tools for rewriting, summarizing, and proofreading text

Notification summaries for various apps

Suggested replies in Messages and Mail

“Clean Up” tool in Photos app

New “Reduce Interruptions” Focus mode

More here.

Now, the Non-AI Platforms

– visionOS 2.1 beta 2

– watchOS 11.1 beta 2

– tvOS 18.1 beta 2

These platforms are in their second beta version and may see more interesting changes due to their shorter beta cycles.

Developers and beta testers are encouraged to install these new beta updates and report any changes or issues they encounter to help Apple further improve the software before its public debut.