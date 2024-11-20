Apple Releases Critical Security Updates for macOS and visionOS

Apple has rolled out important security updates for its operating systems today. macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 and visionOS 2.1.1 are now available, addressing critical vulnerabilities that may have been actively exploited on some systems.

The macOS update (build 24B91) comes three weeks after the release of macOS Sequoia 15.1. Apple’s release notes state,

“This update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.” The update is available for all Macs capable of running macOS Sequoia.

Similarly, visionOS 2.1.1 (build 22N591) has been released for the Apple Vision Pro, again focusing on security enhancements. This comes just a day after Apple released the 3rd beta of visionOS 2.2.

Users can update their Macs by going to System Settings > General > Software Update. Vision Pro users can find the update in Settings > General > Software Update.

Specific details about the patched vulnerabilities are not yet available on Apple’s security webpage. Users are encouraged to install them promptly to ensure their devices remain protected against potential threats.