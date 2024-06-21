Apple releases Final Cut Pro updates for iPad 2 and Mac 10.8

Apple has released Final Cut Pro updates, which were first announced at WWDC.

Final Cut Pro updates for iPad 2 use the capabilities of the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip, which allows live multicam editing. This lets users connect and edit footage from up to four iPhones or iPads simultaneously, directly on the iPad. The free Final Cut Camera app will act as the wireless connection point for the individual devices.

Additionally, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 now has 2x faster rendering and supports 4x more ProRes RAW streams compared to the M1 version. The software also supports the new Apple Pencil Pro gestures.

Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8, AI takes center stage as features like Enhance Light and Color, automatically correcting color balance, and Smooth Slo-Mo are here.

Existing users of both iPad and Mac versions can use the updates for free. New users can access Final Cut for iPad 2 through a monthly subscription of $4.99 or a yearly subscription of $49 on the App Store. Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 is available for a one-time purchase of $299.99 on the Mac App Store.