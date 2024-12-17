Apple Releases First Beta Versions of visionOS 2.3, tvOS 18.3, and watchOS 11.3

Apple has released the first beta versions of visionOS 2.3, tvOS 18.3, and watchOS 11.3, along with other software updates for developers. This comes after the iOS 18.2 and visionOS 2.2 on December 11, 2024.

The new beta releases include visionOS 2.3 (build 22N5875e), tvOS 18.3 (build 22K5534e), and watchOS 11.3 (build 22S5534d), as well as iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, macOS Sequoia 15.3, and HomePod 18.3. Apple typically introduces new functionalities and improvements in beta releases.

This beta cycle is expected to continue for several weeks, with the final versions likely to be released to all users around late January or early February 2025. No official release date has been announced yet. We want our readers to know that these early versions may contain bugs and performance issues.

Beta 1 releases can be a high-risk-high reward scenario. It’s recommended that beta versions be installed on secondary devices.