Apple Releases First-of-Its-Kind Immersive Music Experience for Vision Pro Feat. The Weeknd

Apple has unveiled “The Weeknd: Open Hearts,” an immersive music experience exclusively available on Apple Vision Pro.

The experience uses Apple Immersive Video, a 180-degree format that combines high-resolution video with Spatial Audio. This pulls viewers right into the action, making them feel like they’re part of the experience.

Directed by Anton Tammi, Open Hearts follows The Weeknd through a dreamlike, LA-inspired cityscape. The director also helmed the official music video for The Weeknd’s new single “Dancing In the Flames,” which was shot on iPhone 16 Pro Max.

“The Weeknd: Open Hearts” is available for free through the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro. Starting November 15, 2024, you can try out demos at select Apple Stores worldwide if you don’t have the device.

The company has also announced plans for more experiences, including:

“Concert for One”: An immersive music experience launching globally on November 22, featuring performances from various artists.

New episodes of existing series such as “Adventure” and “Wild Life” in December.

Additional content is planned for 2025, including new episodes of “Boundless,” “Elevated,” and “Red Bull: Big-Wave Surfing.”

I love how Apple is putting in the effort to show what Vision Pro can bring to people’s lives. It’s great to see them rolling out content for it—unique experiences like these could really help get people on board with the new platform.

