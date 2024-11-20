Apple Releases iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1 with Important Security Fixes

Apple has rolled out iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1, minor updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems released in September. These updates are coming three weeks after iOS 18.1 and focus mainly on crucial security enhancements.

Users can download the new software on eligible devices by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple strongly recommends this update for all users due to its security improvements.

For those still running iOS 17, Apple has also released iOS 17.7.2.

While the update doesn’t introduce new features, it addresses important security vulnerabilities, making it a critical update for maintaining device safety.

