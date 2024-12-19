Apple Releases iOS 18.3 Public Beta 1

Apple has launched the first public beta of iOS 18.3. This release comes just 3 days after the developer-exclusive beta launched on Monday.

The iOS 18.3 public beta 1 introduces limited new features, with the most significant being support for robot vacuums in the Home app. This update primarily focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements, along with some minor user interface tweaks.

The scarcity of major changes is likely due to the approaching holiday season.

Alongside iOS 18.3, Apple has also released public betas for iPadOS 18.3, macOS Sequoia 15.3, watchOS 11.3, and tvOS 18.3. These updates similarly offer few new features, with the exception of Genmoji support coming to Mac in macOS 15.3.

This initial beta is light on new features, but upcoming releases may bring more significant changes. Beta software can be downloaded from the Settings app on compatible devices. Users should be aware of the instability that beta updates can cause.