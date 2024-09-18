Apple Releases iPadOS 17.7 After iPadOS 18, Bricks M4 iPad Pros

Apple has temporarily stopped signing the iPadOS 18 update for M4 iPad Pro models after reports of devices becoming unresponsive after installation. This action doesn’t allow users to download and install the latest software update on these M4 iPad models.

Some M4 iPad Pro owners have experienced problems during the installation process of iPadOS 18. According to user reports, the update has resulted in devices that:

Fail to turn on after installation

Become unresponsive

Require complete device replacement in some cases

Note: Not all iPad Pro users have encountered these issues.

The exact cause is yet to be determined; there is speculation that the problem may be related to installing the iOS 17.7 update before attempting to install iOS 18.

Apple has taken some steps:

Stopped signing the iPadOS 18 update for M4 iPad Pro models Removed the update from availability for these specific devices Begun work on addressing the underlying problem

Apple has stated that the iPadOS 18 update will be made available again once the issue has been resolved.

Apple has not provided a timeline for when the update will be re-released or when more information will be available.

In case you’re wondering why Apple released iPadOS 17.7 after they released iPadOS 18, it’s because iPadOS 18 is not compatible with some older iPad models, iPadOS 17.7 is available for a wider range of devices, and iPadOS 17.7 includes critical security fixes that are recommended for all users.

