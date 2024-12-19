Apple Releases MacOS 15.3 Public Beta 1

Apple released the first public beta of macOS Sequoia 15.3 after the developer beta that was rolled out earlier this week. This update is now available to members of the Apple Beta Software Program.

The most notable addition in this update is the introduction of Genmoji to Mac. This Apple Intelligence feature, previously available on iOS and iPadOS devices since version 18.2, lets users create custom emojis and avatars using text prompts or existing images.

It also has preparations for robot vacuum support in the Home app, probable performance improvements along with bug fixes, and improved compatibility to assist developers in testing their applications.

Users who are enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program can download the update through the Software Update section in System Settings. Beta software may contain bugs and should ideally be installed on non-primary devices.

As this is the first public beta, more features may be introduced in subsequent beta releases. The final public release of macOS 15.3 is expected by the end of January.