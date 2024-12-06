Apple Releases RC Betas for tvOS 18.2, visionOS 2.2, and watchOS 11.2

Apple has issued Release Candidate (RC) betas for tvOS 18.2, visionOS 2.2, and watchOS 11.2, which means that these updates are close to public release, which is expected to be out on next Monday.

tvOS 18.2 introduces new aspect ratio settings and Snoopy screensavers.

visionOS 2.2 brings significant improvements to Mac Virtual Display, including wide and ultrawide display modes.

watchOS 11.2 appears to focus on bug fixes and performance enhancements, with no new features reported.

These RC versions primarily target stability and performance improvements. While developers and public beta testers can access these updates now, the general public can expect the release in the next week.

Apple’s main focus during this cycle has been iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, which are set to introduce major AI features such as Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, and Image Playground.

