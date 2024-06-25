Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 197 for macOS 15 Sequoia

Right on schedule, Apple is rolling out Safari Technology Preview 197 update with support for the upcoming macOS 15 Sequoia. It comes hot on the heels of the second developer beta of macOS 15 Sequia, released alongside second developer betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, tvOS 18, and watchOS 11.
The latest Safari Technology Preview 197 update includes improvements in several areas like Canvas, CSS, Forms, JavaScript, Media, Rendering, Security, SVG, Web Inspector, WebDriver, and WebGL with fixes and updates. It’s compatible with the current macOS Sonoma and macOS Sequoia beta versions.
Apple launched Safari Technology Preview to gather input from both developers and users during the browser’s development. It can be used alongside the regular Safari browser and doesn’t need a developer account to install.
The latest Safari Technology Preview update can be downloaded using the Software Update in System Preferences or System Settings. It’s accessible to anyone who has the browser installed. You can find detailed release notes attached below.
Canvas
Resolved Issues: Fixed a detached OffscreenCanvas to not transfer an ImageBuffer. (279775@main) (129270155)
CSS
Resolved Issues: Fixed custom counter styles disclosure-open and disclosure-closed to point to the correct direction in right-to-left. (279404@main) (109014745)
Forms
Resolved Issues: Fixed form controls drawing with an active appearance when the window is inactive. (279458@main) (127391198)
JavaScript
Resolved Issues: Fixed fractionalDigits of Intl.DurationFormat to be treated as at most 9 digits if it is omitted. (279632@main) (129145390)
Media
Resolved Issues: Fixed multiple cases of audio distortion occurring when using AudioWorklets. (279409@main) (128551401)
Rendering
Resolved Issues: Fixed min-content calculation for unstyled only-child inlines elements. (273633@main) (128348427), Fixed ellipsis rendering multiple times when position: relative and top are used. (279645@main) (128394449), Fixed a bug for inline elements inserted in reverse order after a block in a continuation. (279422@main) (128826228), Fixed the flash of a page background-colored bar in the footer when the window is resized. (279562@main) (128940179)
Security
Resolved Issues: Fixed CORS bypass on private localhost domain using 0.0.0.0 host and mode “no-cors”. (279835@main) (125913679)
SVG
Resolved Issues: Fixed error handling for invalid filter primitive references. (279421@main) (104262208), Fixed SVGLength to sync with the WebIDL specification. (279659@main) (129169603)
Web Inspector
Resolved Issues: Fixed Web Inspector to show nested workers. (279793@main) (108322385), Fixed Accessibility inspector for switch controls to report “State: on/off” instead of “Checked: true/false”. (279772@main) (128952449)
WebDriver
Resolved Issues: Fixed retrieving titles containing multibyte characters. (279767@main) (123987149)
WebGL
Resolved Issues: Fixed OffscreenCanvas.transferToImageBuffer() to clear the WebGL drawing buffer. (279434@main) (126738038)