Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 197 for macOS 15 Sequoia

Right on schedule, Apple is rolling out Safari Technology Preview 197 update with support for the upcoming macOS 15 Sequoia. It comes hot on the heels of the second developer beta of macOS 15 Sequia, released alongside second developer betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, tvOS 18, and watchOS 11.

The latest Safari Technology Preview 197 update includes improvements in several areas like Canvas, CSS, Forms, JavaScript, Media, Rendering, Security, SVG, Web Inspector, WebDriver, and WebGL with fixes and updates. It’s compatible with the current macOS Sonoma and macOS Sequoia beta versions.

NOTE What is Apple’s Safari Technology Preview? Apple launched the experimental browser, Safari Technology Preview, in March 2016 to test new features that might come to future Safari releases.

Apple launched Safari Technology Preview to gather input from both developers and users during the browser’s development. It can be used alongside the regular Safari browser and doesn’t need a developer account to install.

The latest ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update can be downloaded using the Software Update in System Preferences or System Settings. It’s accessible to anyone who has the browser installed. You can find detailed release notes attached below.