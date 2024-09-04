Apple Releases Surprise visionOS 2 Beta 9 Update for Developers

Apple has rolled out visionOS 2 beta 9 to developers, which addresses bug fixes and improvements for the Vision Pro. This release breaks from Apple’s usual pattern of releasing around eight developer betas over the summer for major OS updates, typically avoiding new versions the week before its iPhone event. However, visionOS 2 turns out to be an exception, perhaps with some final fixes.

Beta 9 is a bug-fix release because Apple focuses on delivering the most stable, bug-free OS version before its public debut. All revisions and new features have already been integrated at this stage.

visionOS 2 brings several new features, including the ability to create spatial photos from 2D images, customize the Home View by rearranging apps, and utilize new hand gestures for improved navigation.

Other changes include a travel mode for app use on trains, a guest user feature for temporary access, multiview support in the Apple TV app for watching multiple streams, and a new “Follow Your Breathing” feature in the Mindfulness app.

The official release date for visionOS 2 and other OS updates is going to be announced at Apple’s upcoming event.

Developers can access the latest beta by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates on their Vision Pro devices and selecting the Developer beta option. Here‘s how you can install it.

