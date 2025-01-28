Apple releases tvOS 18.3, HomePod 18.3, watchOS 11.3 and visionOS 2.3

Apple has released new software updates for several of its devices: tvOS 18.3 for Apple TV, HomePod Software 18.3 for HomePod and HomePod mini, watchOS 11.3, and visionOS 2.3 for Apple Vision Pro.

The tvOS 18.3 update is available for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. Users can download it through the Settings app on their Apple TV by navigating to System > Software Update. Those with automatic software updates enabled will receive the update automatically.

While no major new features were reported during the beta testing period, the update includes:

Performance and stability improvements

Bug fixes and security updates

A new notice about digital movie and TV show sales

Apple has also released HomePod Software 18.3 for HomePod and HomePod mini. This update is based on tvOS and includes performance and stability improvements, as per 9to5Mac.

The visionOS 2.3 update is available for Apple Vision Pro headsets. Users can download it by going to the Settings app, selecting the General section, and choosing the Software Update option.

Includes bug fixes and security updates

Focuses on improving performance and stability

Requires removal of the Vision Pro headset for installation

Progress can be monitored on the front EyeSight display

WatchOS 11.3 has also been released, and a new Black Unity watch face has been introduced. This watch face is designed to:

Honor Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

Match a new band released alongside the update

Be “inspired by the rhythm of humanity,” created in collaboration with Black creatives and allies at Apple

watchOS 11.3 is compatible with:

Apple Watch Series 6 and later models

All Apple Watch Ultra models

Apple Watch SE 2

iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS 15.3 are also available.