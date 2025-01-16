Apple Removes Suspicious Crypto Apps from App Store Linked to Alleged Dark Web Market

Apple and Google have removed several cryptocurrency applications from their respective app stores. These apps were developed by Huione Group, a Cambodia-based company recently accused of operating a major dark web marketplace.

Crypto crime tracking firms Elliptic and Chainalysis report that Huione Group is behind Huione Guarantee, a Telegram-based platform offering money laundering services and tools for fraudsters. Elliptic estimates that approximately $24 billion in sales have been processed through this platform, potentially making it the largest illicit online marketplace to date.

Following these allegations, Google removed all Huione Group apps from its Play Store, while Apple took down the associated crypto exchange app. This action was taken after Elliptic CEO Tom Robinson questioned the appropriateness of Huione Group’s distributing apps through these platforms.

As reported by AppleWorldToday via Forbes.