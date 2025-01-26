Apple Reportedly Set to Launch 2025 Black Unity Apple Watch Band

Apple is preparing to update its retail stores with new merchandise and marketing materials next week, which could be the release of the 2025 Black Unity Apple Watch band and accompanying watch face. This annual tradition, which began in 2021, typically occurs in late January to celebrate Black History Month.

The Black Unity collection has consistently featured Apple Watch bands inspired by the Pan-African flag colors: red, green, and black. These limited-edition bands are usually accompanied by matching watch faces and iPhone wallpapers.

Evidence supporting the upcoming release includes:

Timing: Apple has historically announced the Black Unity collection in mid-to-late January, with sales beginning about a week later. Code references: MacRumors discovered mentions of “UNITY25” within the tvOS 18.3 code. Software readiness: The release candidate for iOS 18.3 was made available last week, indicating that the necessary software support for the new watch face is nearly complete.

While the exact design of the 2025 Black Unity band remains undisclosed, it is expected to follow the established pattern of incorporating Pan-African colors and themes that celebrate Black culture and unity.

