Apple Reportedly Settles on “iPhone 17 Air” Name

Apple has reportedly chosen “iPhone 17 Air” as the name for its upcoming thin iPhone 17 model, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The new device is expected to launch this fall, with other iPhone 17 lineup devices also set to be tested for Apple’s first foldable devices.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be approximately 2 millimeters thinner than current iPhone models, potentially measuring between 5.5mm and 6.25mm in thickness. This would make it the thinnest iPhone ever produced.

iPhone 17 Air is expected to include:

A 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display with 120Hz variable refresh rate

A single 48-megapixel rear camera

A 24-megapixel front-facing camera

Apple’s A19 chip

8GB of RAM to support new AI features

The device may also have Apple’s in-house designed cell modem, codenamed Sinope, which is set to debut in the iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E?) earlier this year. It could also have Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, although this has not been confirmed specifically for the Air model.

Apple sees the iPhone 17 Air as more than just a new product. It is an important step in creating technology for future foldable iPhones and iPads.

As with all pre-release information, these details are based on rumors and reports, and Apple’s plans may change before the official announcement.

More here.