Apple Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results: Revenue Up 4% YoY

Apple has released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended December 28, 2024. The company reported quarterly revenue of $124.3 billion, a 4% increase from the same quarter last year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.40, up 10% year-over-year.

Metric Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change Revenue $124.3 billion $119.5 billion +4% Diluted EPS $2.40 $2.18 +10%

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, described the quarter as the company’s “best ever,” highlighting strong holiday sales and the potential of Apple Intelligence, which is set to expand to more languages in April.

CFO Kevan Parekh noted that the company returned over $30 billion to shareholders and achieved a new all-time high in its installed base of active devices across all products and geographic segments.

Apple’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on February 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2025.

While Apple continues to show growth in revenue and earnings per share, the 4% year-over-year revenue increase represents a modest gain compared to previous years.

The rise in earnings per share (EPS) is faster than revenue growth, which may show that the company is becoming more efficient or managing costs better. Also, growing the number of active devices in use across all segments could help increase service revenue in the future.

