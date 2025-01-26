Apple Reshuffles Leadership to Improve AI And Siri

Apple is making a big change in its leadership to improve its work in artificial intelligence. Kim Vorrath, who has worked at the company for 36 years and recently helped complete the Vision Pro software, has been moved to Apple’s AI and machine learning division. According to Bloomberg, Vorrath will serve as a “top deputy” to John Giannandrea, who leads Apple’s AI efforts.

This move comes as Apple seeks to enhance its AI capabilities, particularly in relation to Siri. The company has been working to catch up with competitors like OpenAI and Google, whose AI products have gained substantial attention in recent months.

Vorrath’s extensive experience at Apple, including work on the original iPhone software, is expected to bring more rigor to the company’s AI development. The AI team is working on improving Siri’s technology and enhancing Apple’s own AI models, based on a memo from Giannandrea.

A major Siri upgrade, allowing it to understand on-screen context and take action, may be delayed until iOS 18.4.

Recently, Apple has paused its AI-powered news notification summaries with iOS 18.3 following criticism over accuracy.

This leadership change suggests that Apple may be prioritizing AI development over other projects, including the recently launched Vision Pro. The company is expected to introduce several new AI-related features throughout 2025, including improvements to Siri’s personal context understanding and app interaction capabilities.

