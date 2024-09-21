Apple Reveals Official Toolkit You’ll Need To Repair Your iPhone 16

Apple has unveiled a tool kit for DIY repairs on the latest iPhone 16. This is part of the expansion of Apple’s Self-Service Repair program, which allows users to perform their own device repairs.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has released a detailed list of specialized tools available for purchase directly from their Self Service Repair Store. These tools, each assigned a unique part number, include:

6.1-inch back and display protective covers

Adhesive Cutter and removal tools

Display press and removal wedges

Various torque drivers with specific torque settings

Battery press

Heated display removal fixture

Apple has recommended several common tools that users can get from electronics supply retailers:

ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) protection items such as mats, wrist straps, and tweezers

Safety equipment including cut-resistant gloves, heat-resistant gloves, and safety glasses

Cleaning supplies like melamine sponges and isopropyl alcohol wipes

Apple emphasizes the necessity of using the correct tools for safe and effective repairs. The company has curated this list to ensure that DIY enthusiasts can perform repairs with professional-grade equipment.

This is a big step in the right-to-repair movement and can help consumers with the means to extend the lifespan of their devices without heading out of their homes. I am not really sure how a day-to-day iPhone user would be able to use this kit. We’d recommend

Overall, As the release date of the iPhone 16 approaches, this early announcement of repair tools suggests that Apple is committed to making self-repair options available soon after the device hits the market. This proactive approach may set a new standard in the tech industry for supporting user-led repairs.

More here.