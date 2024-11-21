Apple Seeds iOS 18.2 Beta 4 and watchOS 11.2 Beta 3 for Public

Apple has released the latest public beta versions of iOS 18.2 beta 4 and watchOS 11.2 beta 3. These updates come as Apple prepares for the final release of these software versions, which is expected in December.

iOS 18.2 beta 4 introduces minor improvements, including:

Millisecond display in the Photos app video scrubber

Integration of Camera Control accessibility settings into the main settings hub

Option to set a default Contactless App in place of Wallet

Subtle design changes to Apple Mail, as reported by 9to5Mac.

New features on iOS 18.2 include Genmoji for custom emojis, ChatGPT-powered Siri, and AI image creation tools.

For watchOS 11.2 beta 3, specific changes remain unclear. However, watchOS 11 has already introduced AI-powered features like intelligent notification filtering and summarization for compatible iPhone models. The update may also expand the availability of sleep apnea detection to additional regions.

Apple is expected to release the final versions of iOS 18.2 and watchOS 11.2 in mid-December, following a potential release candidate version in early December.

Users enrolled in Apple’s public beta program can get these updates through beta.apple.com.

It is recommended to use the beta on your spare phones as it might have bugs in it which can ruin your experience of using your phone.