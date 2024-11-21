Apple Seeds Public Beta 4 for iPadOS 18.2 and macOS 15.2

Apple has released the fourth public beta versions of iPadOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2, continuing to work on its next software updates. This release comes shortly after the distribution of new builds to developers.

The latest public beta focuses on bug fixes and performance enhancements. No significant new features have been reported in this iteration.

But here are some of the notable features expected in the final releases include:

ChatGPT integration with Siri and writing tools

Genmoji for iPad and iPhone

Image Wand, an AI-powered Notes feature for iPad

Weather widget for the macOS Menu Bar

New AirPlay settings for Mac screen sharing

Image Playground app for AI-generated images

Enhanced Find My functionality

These updates are anticipated to be released to the general public in December, with the week of December 9 being a likely target, as per 9to5Mac.

Like any beta software, it’s best to be cautious and avoid installing these versions on your main devices. The final release may include additional refinements and features not present in the current beta.