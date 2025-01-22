Apple Seeds RC of watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3 and visionOS 2.3

Apple has released the Release Candidate (RC) versions of watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, and visionOS 2.3 to developers for testing purposes. These RC builds come approximately one week after the third beta versions were made available.

The RC versions, which are typically the final beta releases before public launch, mean that the official release of these updates is coming. Developers can download the new builds through the Settings app on their respective devices.

While no major new features have been announced for these updates, previous beta versions hinted at some potential additions:

Support for robot vacuums in HomeKit, which would make it a supported category in the Home app across visionOS, tvOS, and watchOS, as per MacRumors. A new notice about digital movie and TV show sales in tvOS 18.3.

The final versions of watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, and visionOS 2.3 are expected to be released to the public in late January, alongside iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3, whose RCs also released.

As with all pre-release software, Apple advises users to install these RC versions only on non-essential devices due to potential instability.