Apple Set to Open First Store in China’s Anhui Province

Apple is expanding its retail presence in China with the grand opening of Apple MixC Hefei, its first store in Anhui province, scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2025. The new store is located near Swan Lake in Hefei’s business district.

Anhui Province

The Apple MixC Hefei store has a new design with a wide, curved glass storefront that blends indoor and outdoor spaces. The store is constructed using locally sourced materials. Customers can expect services like Genius Bar support for technical assistance and Apple Pickup for collection of online orders. The store will be staffed by over 80 team members.

Visitors to the new store can explore and purchase Apple’s latest products, including the iPhone 16 lineup, MacBook Pro with M4 chip, and Apple Watch Series 10.

In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year, Apple has a new special-edition AirPods 4 with Year of the Snake engravings.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People, expressed enthusiasm about the new location, stating,

“We are so thrilled to open Apple MixC Hefei, our first store in the Anhui province, and build deeper connections with our customers in China.”

The store will open its doors at 10 a.m. local time on January 18.

More here.