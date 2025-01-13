Apple Smart Home Hub Launch May Face Delay

Apple’s upcoming smart home hub might face a delayed release, according to recent reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The device was initially expected to launch in March 2025, it may take longer to reach consumers due to software dependencies.

The upcoming smart home hub is expected to feature a 6-inch square display with thick bezels, a built-in camera for video appps, and a rechargeable battery. It will run on the new homeOS, support various Apple apps, have smart home control capabilities, and will also include integration with Apple Intelligence.

The device is designed to be suitable for wall-mounting or countertop placement.

Gurman says the possible delay to the device’s reliance on new software features:

“The device’s new operating system — code-named Pebble — is heavily tied to App Intents features coming in iOS 18.4 and iOS 19, so it’s plausible that the hardware itself will ship a bit later”.

