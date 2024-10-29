Apple Sticks with Charging Design in New USB-C Magic Mouse

Apple has unveiled its new USB-C-equipped Magic Mouse, that’s the exciting art, but the new Magic Mouse keeps the charging port placement on the bottom of the device. Apple has decided not to make changes to the port despite having the chance to address long-standing criticisms with this update. The port has remained in this position for almost ten years.

The new $99 Magic Mouse, shown on Apple’s website through an augmented reality rendering, confirms that users will still need to flip the mouse over to charge it, making it unusable during the process.

Some critics say that the design flaw disrupts workflow and makes using the Magic Mouse awkward. On the other hand, supporters highlight its long battery life and quick charging as benefits that help balance this issue.

The screenshot

For now, it seems that Apple users will have to continue flipping their mice upside down for the foreseeable future when they need a charge.

More here.