Apple Stores in Apple’s Fastest Growing Market to Get Triple Next Year

Apple is set to expand its retail presence in India, its fastest-growing market, with plans to open four new stores by 2025. The tech giant currently has only two retail outlets in the country, located in Delhi and Mumbai.

The company intends to establish new stores in the following locations:

Bengaluru, which houses Apple’s corporate headquarters in India

Pune

Additional outlets in Delhi and Mumbai.

These new stores are expected to open in late 2025

Apple's existing stores in Delhi and Mumbai, which opened in 2023 after a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have shown notable success. These two outlets now account for nearly 20% of Apple's business in India, driving the company's decision to expand further.

When it comes to production, currently:

Tata Electronics produces iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models (which recently caught fire)

Pegatron handles production for the iPhone 16 Pro models

India now accounts for 7% of global iPhone manufacturing

Apple Retail Senior Vice-President Dierdre O’Brien commented on the expansion, saying,