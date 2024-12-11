Apple Surprises with an Early Release of iOS 18.2 Today

Apple has released iOS 18.2 today, December 11, 2024, a day ahead of the anticipated Thursday launch. This major update brings a suite of new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to iPhones.

It is coming out with:

Genmoji: Users can now create custom emojis using AI-powered text prompts

Image Playground: A new app for generating and modifying images with AI capabilities

Visual Intelligence: Exclusive to iPhone 16 models, this feature provides real-time information about objects and surroundings using the Camera Control button

ChatGPT Integration: Enhances Siri’s capabilities and writing tools

Other Updates

Redesigned Mail app with new email categorization system

New AirTag location sharing feature in the Find My app

Frame-by-frame video scrubbing in the Photos app.

Natural language search in Apple Music and Apple TV.

iOS 18.2 extends Apple Intelligence support to localized English for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland, and the UK, in addition to U.S. English.

The release comes as a surprise, following a second Release Candidate (RC2) issued on December 10, 2024.

Users can now download iOS 18.2 on their compatible devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Are you excited about the update? Please let us know what you are looking forward to the most on this iOS 18.2 release day.

