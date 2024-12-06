Apple to Bring Video Pause Feature To Apple Watches via watchOS 11.2

Apple is set to release watchOS 11.2 next Monday, bringing a big improvement to the Camera Remote app on Apple Watch. The update will allow the pause and resume of video recordings controlled from the watch, as reported by MacRumors.

Credits: MacRumors

Key features of the update include:

A new pause button in the Camera Remote app interface

Option to restart paused recordings using the red record button

Expanded support for tidal conditions and coastal locations in China within the Tides app

The Apple Watch is finally getting the same video-pausing feature iPhones got with iOS 18. WatchOS 11.2 drops alongside iOS 18.2.

Users can expect this update to be available for compatible Apple Watch models starting next Monday.