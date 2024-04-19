Apple to Overhaul Calculator on macOS 15 With Math Notes, Real-Time Currency Exchange, and More

The Calculator app is one of the most fundamental ones in macOS. Although there’s still no version for iPad, it seems that Apple continues to focus on improving it in its other operating systems. According to AppleInsider, the company is reportedly readying an overhaul of its macOS app. We should be able to see it very soon.

According to AppleInsider sources, Apple is working on “GreyParrot”, an improved version of the Calculator app for macOS 15. Apple will announce this operating system during WWDC on June 10. Less than two months from now.

It looks like this revamped version of Calculator will include new features like “Math Notes”, or up-to-date currency exchange. Additionally, AppleInsider claims macOS 15 will make unit conversion easier and more intuitive than ever. These are all new features that are expected to come to iOS 18 as well. With that in mind, it makes sense for Apple to develop them for macOS.

The new app would allow users to make its window larger or smaller, and the interface would adapt to it. This isn’t currently possible, as we can only choose between two sizes and configurations. Furthermore, it’ll be possible to access a sidebar to show calculations that we have made previously, or to choose between different calculator modes.

We expect Apple to reveal all the details about this revamped Calculator during WWDC 2024, which’ll take place on June 10. This looks like a solid upgrade over the current version, and we can only hope Apple delivers and makes the change worth it.

