Apple Unveils 2025 Black Unity Collection for Black History Month

Apple has announced its 2025 Black Unity Collection, honoring Black History Month with a theme inspired by the “rhythm of humanity.” The collection features:

Special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop

New Unity Rhythm watch face

iPhone and iPad wallpapers

The design uses the colors of the Pan-African flag and creates exciting visuals. The Sport Loop costs $49 and you can order it now.

As part of this initiative, Apple is supporting global organizations focused on rhythm, creativity, and community through grants. These include the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans and The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

The new watch face and wallpapers will be available in upcoming software updates and will be compatible with recent Apple devices.

