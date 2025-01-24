Apple Unveils API to Improve App Store Flexibility for Developers

Apple has unveiled a new Advanced Commerce API, which makes the App Store more flexible for app developers with complex business needs. This tool is designed to help developers manage their in-app purchases more easily, especially those with large content libraries, creator-focused apps, or subscription services with add-on options.

The system still uses Apple’s secure payment processing, tax support, and customer service infrastructure. Developers need to apply to use this new feature, meaning Apple will oversee its implementation carefully.

“Developers can apply to use the Advanced Commerce API to support eligible App Store business models and more flexibly manage their In-App Purchases within their app. These purchases leverage the power of the trusted App Store commerce system, including end-to-end payment processing, tax support, customer service, and more, so developers can focus on providing great app experiences.”

The Advanced Commerce API can help create more apps for users and let developers create their businesses in new ways on the App Store.

