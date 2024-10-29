Apple Unveils Redesigned 5″x5″ Mac Mini with M4 Chip

Apple has announced a major change of its Mac Mini, introducing a new design and powerful M4 chip. The latest iteration is significantly smaller than its predecessor, measuring just five inches in length and width.

The new Mac Mini comes in two variants: one with the standard M4 chip starting at $599, and a more powerful M4 Pro model beginning at $1,399. Both versions are available for preorder immediately and will hit stores on November 8th.

Despite its diminutive size, the new Mac Mini has some impressive specs. The base model has enhanced CPU and GPU performance compared to the M1 chip, while the M4 Pro variant had up to a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU. RAM options have been expanded, with up to 32GB available on the M4 model and 64GB on the M4 Pro.

Apple has also changed the port selection, adding two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack to the front. The rear has Ethernet, HDMI, and three USB-C/Thunderbolt ports. The M4 Pro model supports the latest Thunderbolt 5 standard.

The new Mac Mini also has Apple’s latest AI features and is the company’s first carbon-neutral Mac, with an 80% reduction in emissions. This release is part of Apple’s week-long focus on Mac announcements, following the introduction of the M4 iMac and preceding the expected reveal of updated MacBook Pro models.

More here.