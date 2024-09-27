Apple Vision Pro 2 to Create History: First Time Ever an Apple Product Gets 3-Generation Chipset Jump

Apple is planning to release a new version of its Vision Pro, the Apple Vision Pro 2. It will have an upcoming M5 processor, a three-generation jump from the current model’s M2 chip. The device is expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2025.

The primary hardware change will be the transition from the M2 to the M5 chip, making it ever more ready for Apple Intelligence.

Most of the other parts and the way it looks will probably stay the same. Doing this might help make it a little cheaper to make. With eye tracking, hand movements, and AI, using it for spatial computing will feel more natural.

While the initial price of the new model may not differ significantly from the current version, the new chipset could increase adoption of Apple’s spatial computing technology.

The supply chain for the new Vision Pro is expected to remain largely similar to the current model. Some newer suppliers to Apple, such as Zhaowei, may receive increased attention from investors due to their growth opportunities in this product line.

In the next iterations, the device is expected to address limitations like weight and battery life. And not to forget the Apple Vision Lite, with less than half pixel density compared to Vision Pro.

Are you excited about the Apple Vision Pro 2?

More here.