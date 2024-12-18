Apple Vision Pro Nowhere Near Meta When It Comes To Sales

In a recent report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Augmented and Virtual Reality Headset Tracker, global shipments of AR/VR headsets have shown grwoth in growth during the third quarter of 2024 (3Q24). After two consecutive quarters of decline, the market experienced a 12.8% increase in shipments. However, this growth was predominantly driven by a single vendor: Meta.

Meta has a commanding lead in the AR/VR headset market, with a 70.8% share during the quarter. This comes after a 22.7% decline in shipments during the same quarter of the previous year (3Q23), as the company phased out its Quest 2 model.

In contrast, Apple, despite being among the top five, has yet to achieve comparable sales figures. The exact market share for Apple was not specified in the report, but it ranked behind Sony, which held the second position with a 6.7% share.

The AR/VR headset market’s top five vendors collectively represent over 90% of the market share. The lineup includes:

Meta (70.8%) Sony (6.7%) Apple ByteDance XREAL

While Meta currently dominates the market, the future remains uncertain for some key players. Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at IDC, noted that Sony and ByteDance are less focused on making headsets, which may open doors for new brands like XREAL and VITURE.

Mixed Reality headsets are expected to drive market growth. By 2025, they are projected to grow by 21.7%, resulting in 7.7 million units shipped. This category, which includes devices like Meta’s Quest 3, is expected to remain the largest segment in the foreseeable future.

The re-entry of Google into the market through Android XR is anticipated to intensify competition. As Ubrani points out, “Neither Apple nor Meta has cemented themselves as a clear winner for the mass market,” suggesting that the competitive landscape may shift as the market evolves.

First seen at Apple World.Today.