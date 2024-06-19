Apple Watch Gets Daily Activity Goal Scheduling in watchOS 11 Beta

Apple Watch users will be getting more granular control over their fitness goals. The beta version of watchOS 11 can now set custom daily goals for the Activity app’s Move, Exercise, and Stand rings.

Does your streak end on Sundays because you love to laze around and shut off your body completely? Previously, the Activity app offered a single set of goals for each day, regardless of the user’s schedule or workout routine. With watchOS 11, users can now change their goals according to their individual needs.

For example, someone with a more intense exercise routine on weekdays can set higher goals for those days while opting for more relaxed targets on weekends dedicated to rest and recovery.

Every day, Activity rings keep Apple Watch users motivated to sit less, move more, and get some exercise — and with watchOS 11, they’re even more customisable. Whether users are planning a rest day during their training, have an injury, or just need a day off, they now have the ability to pause their rings for a day, week, month, or more — without affecting their award streaks. Users can also customise their Activity ring goals by the day of the week, so the rings provide the right amount of motivation at the right moments.

Another new feature will let you temporarily halt tracking your activity for a set period of up to 90 days. During the pause, your coaching notifications and goal tracking will be muted. This can be useful in the time of vacations, traveling, or even injuries. Or, perhaps you’re feeling under the weather. In the past, this could mean losing your precious Move streak on the Activity app.

It’s important to remember that watchOS 11 is currently in beta testing and is coming with a lot of new features like customized ringtones, nap detection, and live activities. Here are all the differences between watchOS 10 and watchOS 11.

Overall, the ability to set daily goals for Activity rings represents a significant step towards personalization for Apple Watch users focused on their fitness journeys.

