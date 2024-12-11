Apple Watch Plans to Move from 4G LTE to 5G

Apple is preparing to upgrade its Apple Watch lineup with 5G connectivity, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This would be a big change for the device, which has stuck with 4G LTE since it first got cellular in the Apple Watch Series 3 back in 2017.

Apple plans to switch from Intel to MediaTek as its modem supplier for cellular Apple Watch models. The new MediaTek modems will support 5G Redcap, a version of 5G made for wearables and other devices that don’t require high-speed data connections.

The adoption of 5G is expected to enhance the Apple Watch’s connectivity while probably improving power efficiency due to the use of 5G Redcap. In general, 5G tends to use more power out of your phone, turning the deivce hotter and draining more energy. But if 5G Redcap turns out the way it’s meant to, it will be a huge win for cinsumers as they’ll get better battery compared to LTE and also better speeds as 5G is way much faster than 4G LTE.

Gurman hints that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 might get satellite texting for off-grid areas and blood pressure tracking alongside the 5G upgrade.

Apple Watch (and AirPods Pro) is my favourite Apple device and it’s nice to see Apple’s ongoing commitment to expanding the functionality of it. But these features remain unconfirmed until Apple officially announces them.