Apple Announces Apple Watch Series 10: New Features and More

Apple has officially announced the new Apple Watch Series 10 during its ‘Glowtime’ event. Offering better performance over previous models, key features include a thinner and lighter design, a larger screen with a brighter display, and improved metrics and features for health and fitness.

The Apple Watch Series 10 will also be running the latest watchOS 11, which includes a wealth of new features. Preorders begin today.

What’s New in the Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 includes a new wide-angle OLED display. This new display is forty percent brighter than the Series 9. The always-on display is also able to update the display every second and a new watch face will take advantage of this feature. Users will also be able to play music directly through the Watch thanks to the new thinner speakers.

Apple has also included new health metrics, including the ability to detect sleep apnea. New features also include depth-detection options, which can alert users how far they are underwater. Apple also states that the new Series 10 will be able to charge to eighty percent in thirty minutes.

The new S10 SiP features a 4-core neural engine. A new neural network also helps improve background noise reduction while making phone calls. The new watch will also see plenty of improvements thanks to watchOS 11.

Pricing and Availability

The new Apple Watch Series 10 will see release on September 20. Prices start at $399. Folks can preorder the Apple Watch Series 10 starting today. Prices will likely change based on cellular and sizing options.