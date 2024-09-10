Apple Unveiled the Black Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 With Dual-Frequency GPS

Apple unveiled the refreshed Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the recent “It’s Glowtime” event on September 9, 2024. Although the introduction of a sleek new satin black finish and a Titanium Milanese Loop is exciting, the real story goes deeper. Some fans may feel underwhelmed with no third-generation model on the horizon.

But beneath the surface, the refreshed model packs notable upgrades. From a new gesture to the Health app’s advanced sleep apnea detection, you’ll get more than a cosmetic facelift. Here’s what to expect.

1. Black Titanium Finish

The new black titanium finish on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 isn’t just about style, although its matte, custom-blasted look certainly turns heads. The diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating creates a tough exterior. It can withstand different conditions, whether you’re scaling rugged mountains or hitting the road for an ultramarathon.

To maximize this finish, pair it with sporty bands like the Alpine Loop or Ocean Band. Turn it into a rugged tool made for high altitudes, braving deep waters, and 24-hour-long trail runs.

2. Titanium Milanese Loop

The Titanium Milanese Loop is the first metal band designed specifically for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, blending elegance with durability. Made from aerospace-grade titanium, it’s lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and expertly woven through laser welding. The result is a sleek, flexible band that’s perfect for both daily wear and extreme sports. With its secure dual-button parachute-style clasp, this band is as functional in the boardroom as it is in water sports.

3. Display Enhancements

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 boasts an ultra-bright screen that can reach a whopping 3,000 nits. It’s Apple’s brightest display ever. You’ll get visibility in any outdoor environment whether you’re navigating sun-soaked trails or snowy mountains.

4. Dual-Frequency GPS

As for navigation, the Ultra 2 is powered by a dual-frequency GPS powered by advanced satellites and custom positioning algorithms. It delivers unmatched accuracy for tracking routes, distances, and metrics. This level of precision ensures that every workout is logged correctly, allowing athletes to focus on their performance without worrying about inaccurate results.

5. Double-Tap Gesture

The Ultra 2 comes with a new double-tap gesture. You can now interact with specific apps and notifications by pressing your two fingers together. Admittedly, it might seem trivial at first. But you’ll find this especially helpful during extreme training sessions where you can’t use both your hands.

Let’s say you’re on a 50-mile ultramarathon. At around mile 10, your palms will get extremely sweaty. It’ll be almost impossible to swipe through your screen, much less perform multiple actions.

That’s where simple gestures come in. This intuitive feature lets you perform essential actions, such as answering calls or controlling apps, without fumbling with the device. It can make the difference between smoothly hitting a PR and struggling with your watch in critical moments.

6. Custom Action Button

Get more customization options on the Action Button. Hybrid athletes can now set it to start and stop workouts. Let’s say you’re training for a duathlon. Instead of trying to switch apps with your wet hands right out of the pool, just click the action button to start tracking your running mileage.

7. Sleep Apnea Detection

The new Health app uses Ultra 2’s advanced sensors to monitor your breathing patterns during sleep. It alerts users to irregularities, helping those who may be at risk of sleep apnea to seek medical advice. For athletes or health-conscious users, this provides deeper sleep insights and helps optimize recovery for peak performance.

You can pre-order the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for as low as $799, although the device will be available from September 20 onward.