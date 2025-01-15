Apple’s App Store Fees Under EU Spotlight Again

Tech giant Apple is facing fresh questions from European Union regulators about its new fees for app developers. This comes as part of the EU’s ongoing efforts to keep big tech companies in check.

Apple recently introduced a new charge of about 50 cents for each app installed through the App Store. EU antitrust officials are now asking developers how this fee might affect them. They want to know if app makers might have to raise prices for users or change how they do business because of Apple’s new fee.

For App Developers, This could mean higher costs or changes to how they make money from their apps. For Consumers, there’s a concern that app prices might go up if developers pass on these new costs. And as per Apple, this new system will actually lower costs for most app makers.

For now, EU officials are gathering information. They haven’t accused Apple of any wrongdoing yet. Apple’s shares dipped a bit when this news came out.

