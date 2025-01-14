Apple’s iPhone Sales Face Challenges in 2024 Despite Market Growth

Apple experienced a decline in iPhone sales and market share in 2024 despite the global smartphone market’s overall growth. According to Counterpoint Research, as reported by Apple World Today, Apple’s global smartphone market share slipped from 19% in 2023 to 18% in 2024, while the company’s iPhone sales dropped by 2% for the full year.

The iPhone 16 series received a mixed response from consumers. This reception was partly attributed to the delayed availability of Apple Intelligence. Despite these challenges, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models showed strong performance in certain markets likr in China, the Pro and Pro Max devices accounted for over half of Apple’s smartphone sales in Q4 2024. The iPhone 16 Pro Max became the best-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2024, capturing a 3.1% market share.

In China, Apple also faced intense competition from local brands but managed to maintain its position in the top five smartphone vendors. The company continued to grow strongly in non-core markets such as Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. In India, Apple achieved record iPhone shipments, crossing $10.7 billion in value for the year.

Despite the overall sales decline, Apple saw a shift in its premium devices like in the ultra-premium segment (devices priced above $1,000) grew the fastest in 2024. In markets like China, the sell-through share of Pro series devices increased significantly.