Apple’s New Photo Feature Quietly Violates “What Happens on Your iPhone, Stays on Your iPhone”

Apple’s latest iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia updates have a feature called Enhanced Visual Search (EVS). This feature, which is enabled by default, allows users to search for landmarks and points of interest in their photos but requires sending some photo data to Apple’s servers.

EVS is an expansion of Apple’s Visual Look-Up feature. It uses machine learning to identify landmarks in users’ photos and provides additional information about them. The feature works by creating a mathematical representation of certain parts of an image, which is then sent to Apple’s servers for matching against a global landmark database.

Apple claims to use several privacy-preserving techniques:

Homomorphic encryption

Differential privacy

An OHTTP relay to hide IP addresses

These measures are designed to prevent Apple from learning about the content of users’ photos.

Despite Apple’s assurances, the feature is enabled by default without explicit user consent, which is a big concern. It contradicts Apple’s previous “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone” marketing stance.

For users who prefer to opt-out, the feature can be turned off:

On iPhone/iPad:

Go to Settings > Apps > Photos Scroll to the bottom and toggle off Enhanced Visual Search

On Mac:

Open the Photos app Go to Settings > General Uncheck Enhanced Visual Search

More here.