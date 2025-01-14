Apple’s Next Entry-Level iPad to Have A17 Pro and Apple Intelligence

Apple is set to upgrade its entry-level iPad with some big improvements, according to Mark Gurman. The upcoming iPad 11, expected to launch in spring 2025, will reportedly feature the A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM, and thanks to it it will have support for Apple Intelligence.

It is expected to be launched in and around spring 2025 (March or April), so basically, somewhere close to or maybe on the same occasion as the iPhone SE4 (aka iPhone 16E).

Apple is changing its recent approach of quickly moving away from older chip designs. The A17 Pro, which uses the new 3nm N3B process, was expected to be discontinued due to problems in production and high costs.

The addition of the A17 Pro in the entry-level iPad could mean that Apple is finding ways to maximize the value of its existing chip inventory. This will also help Apple to bring newer features like Apple Intelligence to its more affordable devices.

It remains unclear whether the iPad 11 will maintain the $349 starting price or return to a higher price point.

This update will make Apple Intelligence available across all current-generation iPads, further unifying the feature set across Apple’s tablet lineup.

More here at 9to5Mac.