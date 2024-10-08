Two Russian YouTubers have posted videos unboxing what looks like Apple’s upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro, which will feature the yet-to-be-announced M4 chip (in the MacBook lineup). The iPad Pro series has already received it. The leak, described by insider ShrimpApplePro as “the biggest warehouse leakage,” comes ahead of Apple’s expected November launch.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman highlighted videos from channels Wylsacom and Romancev768, showcasing laptops with packaging similar to current M3 models. One video revealed an “About This Mac” screen indicating an M4 chip, while another demonstrated Geekbench tests suggesting performance improvements over the M3.

The leaked devices hint at upgrades, including a 10-core CPU (up from 8-core in M3), 16GB standard RAM, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a new Space Black color option for base models. However, there are some inconsistencies, such as M3 wallpaper on the packaging and atypical spec sticker layouts.

Unconfirmed but looks fairly legitimate: a Russian YouTube channel claims to have the yet to be announced M4 MacBook Pro and gave it a full unboxing and hands-on. We’ve seen prototypes leak early but never a full retail Apple device weeks in advance. https://t.co/LYrt68ZmEn — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 6, 2024

Despite these leaks, Apple is still expected to unveil the new M4 Macs officially around November 1. The lineup may include 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, an iMac, and a redesigned Mac mini.

The source of this leak remains unclear, especially given Apple’s current operational status in Russia. With one seller allegedly claiming to have 200 units in stock, this incident marks a significant breach in Apple’s typically tight pre-release security measures.

The question is, which such a huge leak ahead of the official release, has Apple signed promoters of Google Pixel. Jokes apart, this could have huge implecations intetnally at Apple.