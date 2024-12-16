As per Apple Intelligence, UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Suspect Shot Himself (He’s Alive and in Custody)

Notification summary via Apple Intelligence incorrectly summarized a BBC news article, suggesting that Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, had shot himself. This information is inaccurate, as Mangione is currently in police custody.

The error occurred in a notification that accurately referenced two other news stories. The BBC has since contacted Apple to address this issue and seek a resolution.

This is not the first time Apple Intelligence has done it. Other examples of AI summaries misinterpreting information have been reported, such as transforming the phrase “that hike almost killed me” into “attempted suicide,” or a Ring camera notification appearing to report that people were surrounding someone’s home, as per The Verge.

For users experiencing issues with inaccurate summaries, it is possible to adjust notification settings on iPhones. This can be done by navigating to Settings > Notifications > Summarize Notifications, where users can modify the list of apps summarized by Apple Intelligence or choose to turn off the feature entirely.