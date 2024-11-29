ChatGPT iOS App Gets New SearchGPT Shortcut on iOS

OpenAI has released an update for the ChatGPT‘s iOS app. It brings a new Apple Shortcuts integration that makes access to SearchGPT more hassle-free.

The new shortcut integration lets users to create shortcuts to open SearchGPT directly. These shortcuts can be added to the iOS Home Screen or triggered via Siri voice commands.

SearchGPT works as an AI search engine. It has fast and timely answers with links to relevant web sources, access to up-to-date information such as sports scores, news, and stock quotes, and a natural language interface for search queries.

The update is available in the latest version of the ChatGPT app on the App Store, but we want you to know that SearchGPT is currently exclusive to ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers.

Apple will further integrate ChatGPT into its ecosystem with the upcoming iOS 18.2 update, which is expected to be released in December. This update will have direct ChatGPT integration with Siri, Writing Tools with ChatGPT capabilities, and an option for paid ChatGPT users to log into their accounts through iOS Settings.

