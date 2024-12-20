ChatGPT Now Can Be Seamlessly Used in Apple Notes App on macOS

OpenAI has rolled out an update for macOS users which extends ChatGPT‘s ability to read and interact with on-screen content to Apple Notes. This new feature allows Mac users to use ChatGPT directly within the Notes app.

Mac users can now use ChatGPT within Apple Notes by:

Open the Apple Notes app on your Mac. Select the note you want ChatGPT to interact with. Press Option + Shift + 1 to bring up the ChatGPT bar. Type your queries about the on-screen content or activate the advanced voice mode for hands-free interaction, as reported by Croma.

The integration is currently available exclusively for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Enterprise, Team, and Edu subscribers on macOS. Free-tier users will need to wait until 2025, when OpenAI plans to expand support further.

To enable this feature:

Open ChatGPT settings.

Turn on the “Work with Apps” option.

Grant necessary permissions through “Manage Apps.”

OpenAI says that users have complete control over which apps ChatGPT can access.