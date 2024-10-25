Children Can Soon Report Explicit Images on iMessage, AirDrop to Apple

Apple is testing a new child safety feature in Australia that allows young users to report photos or videos containing nudity directly to the company. Apple is testing an expanded Communication Safety feature with iOS 18.2, which is set for global release soon.

The existing Communication Safety feature uses on-device scanning to detect and blur potentially explicit content received through Apple services such as Messages, AirDrop, and Contact Poster. The new addition lets users send reports concerning images or videos to Apple.

According to The Guardian, these reports will include the flagged content, surrounding messages, contact information from both parties and an optional form for users to describe the incident. Apple will review these reports and may take actions ranging from restricting iMessage usage to notifying law enforcement.

This development follows Google’s recent announcement of similar features for Android, including on-device scanning of text messages and an optional Sensitive Content Warning feature, as per The Verge.

This strategy is different from Apple’s 2021 plan to scan iCloud Photos for child sexual abuse material. That plan was dropped in December 2022 because of privacy concerns.

Apple has not yet provided a specific timeline for the global rollout of this feature. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter.