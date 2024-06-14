How to Customize Your Control Center To Maximize iOS 18

Apple introduced several exciting software changes with iOS 18, but the Control Center overhaul stands out as a game-changer. While the Control Center has been around for about a decade, its functions have always been fixed. It felt limiting to some users. Not everyone uses the default options, and essential apps inadvertently get buried.

But iOS 18 changes that. You can now customize this handy tool to fit your lifestyle perfectly. By rearranging, adding, or removing controls, you can access your most-used features without even exiting the lock screen. I’ll show you how to optimize each Control Center page so that everything is just a swipe away.

How to Customize Control Center Icons on iOS 18

Time needed: 2 minutes The Control Center has a fresh new look. While designed to be more intuitive, the initial setup might feel a bit overwhelming. To make the most of this tool, set aside some time to explore the new layout and icons. Follow these steps: Swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen to open the Control Center. Tap the plus sign (+) at the top-left corner of the screen; likewise, you can touch and hold on a blank area to start editing. You should now see a minus sign (-) appear beside Control Center icons, plus some empty spots for other icons. Swipe up and down to view the other pages on your Control Center (e.g., audio, Home, and network connectivity).

With iOS 18, your Control Center is no longer just a static menu, but a dynamic tool you can tailor to your unique needs. You’ll save countless hours in the long run by optimizing. Whether you’re accessing your smart home devices, controlling your music, or quickly launching your favorite apps, a personalized dashboard puts everything at your fingertips.

Take things a step further by exploring the other new features on iOS 18.