Designers Who Designed Modern-Day iPhones Join New Project Funded by Mrs. Jobs

Jony Ive, the former chief design officer at Apple, has confirmed his involvement in a new AI hardware project in collaboration with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. This partnership marks a notable transition for Ive since he left Apple in 2019. Apple is still using iPhone designs inspired by the one Ivy made before resigning in 2019.

The AI hardware venture is being funded by Ive himself and the Emerson Collective, an organization founded by Laurene Powell Jobs. Reports indicate that the project may secure up to $1 billion in funding by the end of the year, potentially influencing future iPhones with its AI developments.

The project is in its early stages and has a small team of 10 employees. Among them are former Apple designers Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, who previously worked with Ive on the iPhone. Ive’s design firm, LoveFrom, is leading the design efforts for the new device.

The collaboration between Ive and Altman arose from discussions on how generative AI could enable new types of computing devices.

While specific details regarding the product and its release timeline have not been disclosed, the team has established a presence in San Francisco, operating from a 32,000-square-foot office space that is part of a $90 million real estate acquisition by Ive.

This is Jony Ive’s biggest technology project since departing from Apple. His previous role involved consulting for Apple through LoveFrom until 2022. The collaboration with Altman may influence future developments in AI integration within consumer electronics.

